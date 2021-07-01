Bunker Supplier Peninsula Adds Zeebrugge Physical Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Zeebrugge operation is being launched this month. File Image / Pixabay

Global bunker supplier Peninsula is launching a new physical supply operation at Zeebrugge.

The new operation is being launched this month, Peninsula said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"We recognise Zeebrugge as a valuable addition to our ARA operation," Piotr Dabrowski, head of physical sales at Peninsula, said in the statement.

"Licenses are in place and we are currently finalising asset allocation to the port.

"We are confident this will be a successful operation, backed by experienced professionals controlling each link of the supply chain to ensure quality products and service.

"The addition of Zeebrugge to our physical supply network is in response to our customers' need for a high-quality and operationally reliable supply solution in the region.

"Due to its geographical location, we will be able to structure optionality between Zeebrugge and other ports in ARA, as well as Scandinavia and the Mediterranean."