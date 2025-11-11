Belgium's Ostend Port Gets Hydrogen Bunkering Station

The station will initially serve the hydrogen-capable crew transfer vessel of Windcat. Image Credit: Jera Nex bp

Global offshore wind company Jera Nex bp, a joint venture between Japan’s Jera and bp, has commissioned a hydrogen bunkering station in the Port of Ostend, Belgium.

The green hydrogen for the station will be supplied by Lhyfe and produced using renewable electricity in France and Germany, JERA Nex bp said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The station will initially support the Hydrocat 48, a hydrogen-capable crew transfer vessel owned by Windcat, during a demonstration phase in 2025. It is designed to serve multiple vessels per day once operations scale up.

JERA Nex bp, together with more than 10 partners, including industry stakeholders and research institutions, led the development of the project, while Haskel was responsible for the station’s construction.

“With this hydrogen station, the Port of Ostend reinforces its ambition to lead the way in the decarbonisation of the maritime sector," Charlotte Verkeyn, First Alderman of the City of Ostend, said.

“By embracing innovative technologies and strong partnerships with international players such as JERA Nex bp, we’re building a future-ready port."