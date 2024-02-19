Houthi Ship Attack Deploys Underwater Drone for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Commercial shipping has come under attack around Yemen since late last year. File Image / Pixabay

Yemen's Houthi movement has deployed an underwater drone for the first time in its attacks on commercial shipping around the country.

US forces carried out five strike in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Saturday afternoon, destroying three anti-ship cruise missiles, one unmanned underwater vessel and one unmanned surface vessel, US Central Command said in a social media post on Sunday.

The incident was the first time the Houthi movement has been observed deploying an underwater drone since it started attacking commercial shipping late last year.

Most attacks since then have used aerial drones and missiles.

"CENTCOM identified the anti-ship cruise missiles, unmanned underwater vessel, and the unmanned surface vessel in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," US Central Command said.

"These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels."