Port of Rotterdam Considers Shore Power Expansion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam is seeking to expand the range of ships that can use shore power services at its terminals. File Image / Pixabay

The authorities at Rotterdam are considering expanding the shore power service available at the Dutch port.

Studies have commenced at the terminals of Hutchinson Ports ECT Rotterdam, APMT2, Vopak and Cruiseport Rotterdam looking into the possibility of rolling out shore power provision, the Port of Rotterdam said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The EU is partly subsidising the research.

"The studies are in conformity with the policy of the Port Authority to work with businesses and the municipality on the energy transition of the port, in which shore-based power plays a key role," Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam, said in the statement.

"The studies are important because shore-based power for sea-going shipping is a complex matter.

"This is partly due to the huge electricity consumption and the fact that many sea-going vessels do not have the proper connections for using shore-based power.

"Shipping companies want to have certainty that their vessels can make use of shore-based power, also in other ports, before they invest in the adaptations this requires."