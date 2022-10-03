UAE's Safeen Group Ventures Into Fuel Oil Transport

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Safeen, Admaan: agreement signed. File Image / Pixabay.

A UAE shipping and transport company is to branch out into fuel oil transport.

Safeen Group and offshore shipping services outfit Amaan Baghdad, an Iraqi company, have joined forces to source, deliver and transport fuel oil.

"Safeen Feeders [part of Safeen group] will transport fuel oil from terminals in Port of Khor Al Zubair and Umm Qasr South Port to Iraqi territorial waters using the MR tanker," the company said.

"The fuel oil will then be transferred and stored on the VLCCs, which will serve as floating fuel tanks with a monthly delivery capacity of 750,000 metric tonnes," the statement added.

Captain Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, acting CEO of the maritime cluster and Safeen Group at AD Ports Group, said that the "energy sector is an important growth market for the Safeen Group".

Safeen Group is part of AD Ports Group.