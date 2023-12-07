Peninsula Supplies LNG Bunkers to EPS Tanker in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm used its 12,500 m3 delivery vessel the Levante LNG for the operation. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has bunkered an LNG-fuelled Eastern Pacific Shipping tanker in Gibraltar.

The company supplied about 3,500 m3 of LNG to the EPS Suezmax tanker Starway in Gibraltar on November 29-30, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The firm used its 12,500 m3 delivery vessel the Levante LNG for the operation.

"EPS vessels like the Starway and her sister, the Greenway, the world's first LNG fuelled Suezmax tanker, are paving the way for a lower carbon future," Nacho de Miguel, head of alternative fuels and sustainability at Peninsula, said in the post.

"Through our investment in assets like the Levante LNG we can close the supply chain loop to give these vessels access to lower-carbon fuels in the world's leading ports.

"I want to thank EPS for partnering with Peninsula to help power them towards a more sustainable future."

Peninsula was awarded its Gibraltar LNG bunkering licence in October.

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.