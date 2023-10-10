Peninsula Wins Gibraltar LNG Bunkering Licence

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has been granted a licence to supply LNG as a bunker fuel in Gibraltar.

The firm was awarded its licence by the Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Port Authority, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The company will use its purpose-built 12,500 m3 supply vessel the Levante LNG for deliveries in the Strait of Gibraltar and elsewhere in the Mediterranean.

As well as supplying fossil LNG, the company will also be able to provide bio-LNG upon firm request, although demand for this fuel has yet to emerge in the region, a Peninsula representative told Ship & Bunker.

"The ability to operate our LNG vessel in the Strait of Gibraltar will bring lower-carbon solutions to vessels entering and leaving the Mediterranean," John Bassadone, CEO of Peninsula, said in the statement.

"The proactivity of the Gibraltar Port Authority and the Government of Gibraltar will continue to cement the jurisdiction's position as a leading centre for maritime excellence."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.