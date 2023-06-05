Bunker Tanker Design Boasts Multi-functionality

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Design: multi-functional. File Image / Pixabay.

A Spanish company has come up with a design for a multi-tasking bunker tanker.

The ship as designed by Sener Technology delivers fuel and can store its own carbon dioxide output as well as that from other ships.

"The design is intended to allow shipowners to choose different propulsion alternatives (conventional, diesel-electric or hybrid), as well as different types of sulfate cleaning systems (open, closed or mixed) and CO2 capture systems," the company said.

The design has an emission reduction and management system comprising a CO2 capture and storage system, a selective catalytic reduction system and a sulfate cleaning system.

It is also set up to store the CO2 captured by other vessels in the vicinity, according to the company.

The multifunctional aspect of the design has come out "the knowledge acquired by Sener after several decades in the naval sector, providing various engineering services", the company said.

Sener has over 2,000 employees and is headquarted in Gexto, Spain.