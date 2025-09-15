Van Oord Using Bio-LNG Powered Dredger for Dutch Coastal Works

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Van Oord is using hopper dredgers fuelled largely by bio-LNG for coastal replenishment. Image Credit: Van Oord

Dutch marine contractor Van Oord has been carrying out beach replenishment works at Banjaard Beach, Noord-Beveland, since September 1 using a trailing suction hopper dredger running largely on bio-LNG.

Commissioned by Rijkswaterstaat, the dredger will place 1 million m3 of sand on and in front of the beach as part of the Coastline Care programme, the firm said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Bio-LNG produced from organic wastes is a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG and can be used in LNG-fuelled ships without requiring modifications.

It is the first time in the Netherlands that such work has been carried out with a bio-LNG-powered dredger, cutting CO2 emissions compared with conventional fuels.

Van Oord said the project supports its science-based targets initiative (SBTi)-approved climate targets and net-zero strategy.

The company operates three LNG-fuelled trailing suction hopper dredgers - Vox Ariane, Vox Apolonia and Vox Alexia.

In August, the Vox Ariane took on a bio-LNG bunker supply in Germany.