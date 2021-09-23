Kuwait Boosts Clean Fuels Production Capacity

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kuwait has beefed up its capacity to produce ultra-low sulfur product with the Middle Eastern oil state's Clean Fuels Project (CFP), which is now fully operational.

The CFP has been subject to long delays and cost $16 billion to realise, according to oil product price reporting agency Argus Media.

"CFP will open new markets and increase revenues of Kuwaiti oil products as well as create more job opportunities for Kuwaitis," KNPC chief executive Waleed al-Bader said.

The state-owned refiner has recently started producing low-sulphur marine fuel that meets the standards set by the International Maritime Organisation, according to deputy chief executive Wadha Al-Khateeb.