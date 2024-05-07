Gasum Launches Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunker Supply at Travemünde

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm used its chartered LNG bunker delivery vessel the Coralius for the operations. Image Credit: Gasum

Gas company Gasum has launched ship-to-ship LNG bunker supply at Travemünde in Germany.

The firm delivered a total of 700 mt of LNG to the Baltic Enabler and Botnia Enabler at Travemünde on April 29-30, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The firm used its chartered LNG bunker delivery vessel the Coralius for the operations.

"These were the first ever LNG bunker deliveries in the port of Travemünde," the company said in the post.

"This achievement was made possible through a well-coordinated collaboration between Wallenius SOL our Maritime and Logistics Teams, Sirius Shipping, the Port of Lübeck, Sartori & Berger and BowWave Consulting.

"The new delivery location, Lübeck-Travemünde, shows great promise for regular bunker operations, and we are eagerly anticipating our next deliveries."