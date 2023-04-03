BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Head of Carbon Solutions in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Holding is the world's largest marine fuels firm by sales volume. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a head of carbon solutions in Europe.

The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of experience in carbon markets relevant to corporate climate issues, it said in a job advertisement on its website last week. The location of the role has not been determined, beyond being somewhere in Europe.

"In close coordination with other Bunker Holding teams, you will advance EU ETS implementation in the company to become the market leader for shipping companies to go to address their EU ETS compliance," the company said.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage and direct a small but growing multi-disciplinary team in the design, implementation, and review of rules, standards, guidelines, and policy frameworks that provide opportunities for high-integrity voluntary carbon markets and mandatory carbon markets to align with - and accelerate achievement of - globally agreed climate goals under the Paris Agreement

Represent Bunker Holding at strategic convenings and events and engage companies on climate policy to promote transparency of corporate greenhouse gas emissions reporting, and accountability of associated environmental claims

Provide expert advice to - and support Bunker Holding's representation in - relevant carbon market coalitions and initiatives

