No Newbuilding Order for Ammonia-fuelled Vessel as yet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Interest in ammonia: inching forward. File Image / Pixabay.

The alternative bunker fuel of ammonia has yet to see a firm order placed for an ammonia-fuelled vessel but interest in the fuel keeps growing.

DNV principal consultant Martin Wold said in the class society's latest round-up of alternative-fuelled vessel orders that the "growing interest" in ammonia means that "the first order is inching closer".

Overall, the pace of orders for ships fuelled by alternative bunker fuels has not let up over the preceding two months, according to DNV's figures.

Vessels using liquified natural gas saw 21 newbuildings ordered in August followed by eight in September. Methanol-driven ships added 12 orders in September.

Box ships are the most favoured category for the newbuilds.

DNV tracks developments in alternative marine fuels on its Alternative Fuels Insight platform.