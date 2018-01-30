Monjasa: Focus on Compliance Helps Boost ME Cruise Vessel Bunker Supply Volumes

Monjasa says it has seen a sharp uptick in bunker sales to cruise vessels operating in Dubai and the Arabian Gulf. Image Credit: Monjasa

Monjasa says that over the last two years it has seen a sharp uptick in bunker sales to cruise vessels operating in Dubai and the Arabian Gulf, thanks in part to its effective use of compliance systems.

"With the continuous upheld sanctions in the region it's clear to us that these customers are focusing more and more on product origin and a strong trail of documentation," Monjasa's Thorstein Andreasen told Ship & Bunker.

"The cruise lines in particular increasingly appreciate the well-documented quality and origin of our supplied oil products in this politically volatile part of the world. To us, a principal element in managing and improving our overall business is to measure customer satisfaction upon each bunker delivery. These measurements are also key elements of our ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Certification."

As Monjasa previously explained to Ship & Bunker, the supplier has made significant investments in upgrading its compliance systems as part of a process that started as far back as 2013.

"We have been one of the first bunker companies in the world to build work flows where our bunker traders can get full sanctions and compliance details on a vessel in less than a second by entering its IMO number at the stage of inquiry," said Andreasen.

"These are things that allows Monjasa to differentiate itself from our competitors, and our performance in the ME cruise market highlights that this level of service is increasingly what buyers want."