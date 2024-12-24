Russian Cargo Ship Sinks Off Spain: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 9,500 DWT heavy lift vessel Ursa Major sustained an engine room explosion in the Strait of Gibraltar at about 12:30 PM local time on Monday. File Image / Pixabay

A Russian cargo ship thought to be removing military equipment from Syria has been reported sunk off the coast of Spain.

The 9,500 DWT heavy lift vessel Ursa Major sustained an engine room explosion in the Strait of Gibraltar at about 12:30 PM local time on Monday, news provider The Maritime Executive reported.

The vessel then sank later in the day, with 12 seafarers rescued and two still missing, according to the report.

The ship, also operating under the name Sparta III, is on the US sanctions list. The vessel had previously been reported on multiple occasions as delivering Russian military equipment to its base in Tartus, Syria.