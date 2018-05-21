Egypt Mulls Med/Red Sea Rail Corridor

Stanley Bridge, Alexandria (file image/pixabay)

A railway line linking Egypt's Red Sea and Mediterranean coasts is under consideration, according to a report in Arab Weekly.

A first phase would see a rail link built between the Mediterranean ports of Alexandria and Damietta to be extended in a second phase between Damietta and Nuweiba on the eastern part of the Sinai Peninsula making an effective link between the Mediterranean and Red Sea.

A major logistics zone would be established close to Nuweiba as well as inland terminal for freight distribution, the report said.

Once complete, the corridor could mean faster journey times for goods travelling the Red Sea/Mediterranean Sea route.