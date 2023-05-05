CPG Bunkering Hires Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company chartered the 3,813 DWT delivery vessel Monjasa Performer from Monjasa in September. Image Credit: CPG Bunkering

Mozambique marine fuel supplier CPG Bunkering has hired a new bunker trader in Dubai.

Sam Bolimowski has joined the firm as bunker trader in Dubai as of May 1, he said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

CPG Bunkering has run a physical supply operation at Nacala since 2018. The firm added a supply operation at Maputo in September 2022, and supplies VLSFO, HSFO and LSMGO by barge at both ports.

The company chartered the 3,813 DWT delivery vessel Monjasa Performer from Monjasa in September to support its new operations at Maputo.

Contact details for Bolimowski are as follows:

Telephone: +971 52 323 9803

Email: bolimowski@civitas-partners.com