Mozambique's CPG Bunkering Launces New Physical Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new operation will make VLSFO available at Maputo for the first time since the global 0.50% sulfur cap was introduced at the start of 2020. Image Credit: CPG Bunkering

Mozambique-based CPG Bunkering has launched a new physical supply operation at the Port of Maputo.

As Ship & Bunker reported earlier this month, the firm has chartered the 3,813 DWT Monjasa Performer from Monjasa.

The company, in conjunction with the Maputo Port Development Company, is using the vessel for a new operation supplying VLSFO and LSMGO by barge at Maputo, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

This will make VLSFO available at Maputo for the first time since the global 0.50% sulfur cap was introduced at the start of 2020.

CPG Bunkering has run a physical supply operation in Nacala since 2018. The firm has handled more than 450,000 mt of fuel oil and 50,000 mt of MGO since the operation launched.

The Monjasa Performer is the fifth vessel in its fleet, after the Deniz Sultan, CPG Iska, CPG Zoe and the Marine Excellence.