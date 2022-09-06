Mozambique's CPG Bunkering Charters Tanker From Monjasa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was previously covering Monjasa's supply operations in the UAE. Image Credit: CPG Bunkering

Mozambique-based marine fuel supplier CPG Bunkering has chartered a delivery vessel from Monjasa.

The firm has added the 3,813 DWT Monjasa Performer to its fleet as of this week. The vessel is on time charter, a Monjasa representative told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

The vessel was previously covering Monjasa's supply operations in the UAE.

"Monjasa is currently active in the market for further quality tonnage of a higher cargo-carrying capacity, supporting our expanding operations," the representative said.

CPG Bunkering has run a physical supply operation in Nacala since 2018. The firm has handled more than 450,000 mt of fuel oil and 50,000 mt of MGO since the operation launched.

The Monjasa Performer is the fifth vessel in its fleet, after the Deniz Sultan, CPG Iska, CPG Zoe and the Marine Excellence.