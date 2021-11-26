Port of Kiel Sets 2030 Zero Emissions Target

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kiel expects to provide renewable shore power services for 60-80 cruise ship calls in 2022. Image Credit: Port of Kiel

The Port of Kiel in Germany has set itself a deadline of 2030 to achieve zero carbon emissions.

The port expects to cover 60% of the energy requirements of ships calling at Kiel with renewable power by next year, it said in a statement on its website this week. The port expects to increase that figure to 80-90% by 2025, and to achieve climate neutrality for all activities at the port by 2030.

"On-shore power is a key element in reducing emissions in Kiel," the port authority said in the statement.

"After a first system for shore-side power supply was connected to the grid at Norwegenkai in May 2019, a second, larger system was commissioned at Ostseekai in June this year.

"From there, Stena Line ferries are regularly supplied with green electricity and, for the first time, two cruise ships, the "AIDAsol" and the "AIDAprima", could also be connected."

The port expects to provide renewable shore power services for 60-80 cruise ship calls in 2022.