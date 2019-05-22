Dual-fuel Arctic Cruiser to Sail in 2021

Arctic voyage in 2021. File image/Pixbay.

A gas-powered cruise ship, which is also classed as an ice-breaker, is to sail to the North Pole in 2021.

The ship, announced by French cruise operator Ponant in 2017, will be powered by liquified natural gas (LNG) and electricity.

The vessel will have new generation of Wärtsilä, medium-speed engines and will be able to operate without any emissions for short periods of time, according to website High North News citing the company.

The ship would be equipped to carry 270 passengers and 180 crew.

Green groups are keen to get the use of oil-derived bunker fuel by shipping banned from Arctic waters.