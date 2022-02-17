Storage Firm Evos to Become 'Go-To Partner' for Methanol Bunkering: Methanol Institute

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Evos has recently added 84.000 m3 of methanol storage in Rotterdam. File Image / Pixabay

Storage firm Evos is set to play a leading role in the development of the methanol bunker market, according to industry body the Methanol Institute.

The firm, which has 6.3 million m3 of storage capacity across Europe, has just joined the Methanol Institute, the organisation said in a statement on its website this week.

"With methanol storage in key bunkering hubs in ARA and the Mediterranean, Evos is strongly positioned as the go-to partner for developing (bio)methanol bunkering and distribution chains," the Methanol Institute said in the statement.

Evos has recently added 84.000 m3 of methanol storage in Rotterdam.

"Methanol is an important product in the energy transition, both as a clean alternative fuel for marine transport as well as a hydrogen carrier," Peter van der Brug, CCO of Evos, said in the statement.

"Our partnership with the Methanol Institute will enable us to be part in these developments."