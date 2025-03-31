Dutch Hydrogen-Powered Cargo Ship Project Launched

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A project to develop the world’s first hydrogen-powered cargo ship has been launched. Image Credit: NIM

A Dutch consortium led by Nederlandse Innovatie Maatschappij (NIM) and supported by the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management has announced a project to develop the world's first hydrogen-powered cargo ship.

The vessel will feature a cryogenic hydrogen storage system, fuel cells, batteries and wind-assisted propulsion systems, NIM said in a LinkedIn post.

The fuel cells will be powered by liquid hydrogen.

The H2ESTIA project will focus on certification, risk management and crew training.

TNO, MARIN, University of Twente, Cryovat, EnginX, Encontech and RINA are among the other partners in the project.

NIM views hydrogen as a key contender for shipping decarbonisation.

However, several challenges could hinder its widespread adoption, including infrastructure development, storage solutions, safety protocols and the establishment of a reliable supply chain.

Despite these hurdles, ongoing research, strategic collaborations, and technological advancements are being made to overcome these barriers.