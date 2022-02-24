BUNKER JOBS: TotalEnergies Seeks New Fuel Bunker Solution Engineer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Paris office. Image Credit: TotalEnergies

Global energy producer TotalEnergies is seeking to hire an engineer to work on alternative bunker fuels.

The company is looking for candidates either with a degree in naval architecture or who have served as a captain or chief engineer, with five to eight years of experience in LNG and/or refuelling operations at sea, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday. The job is based in Paris.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Studies of commercial prospects (meetings with future customers, pre-compatibility studies)

Technical monitoring of LNG bunkering opportunities and other new marine fuels

Safety and compatibility studies during validated projects in connection with customers and ports

Technical matters with existing or potential partners

Lead the workshop / technical group with the main strategic stakeholders (customer, boat operator, port, etc.) for the development of approved projects and ensure coordination with the other technical entities of TotalEnergies when necessary

Ensure the technical interface with contractors and third parties involved in the bunkering activity (loading terminals, ship-owners, ship managers, trucking companies, etc.)

Support the commercial and legal department in defining the terms of reference and the wording of logistics contracts

Define the specifications of a ship and coordinate the implementation of internal rules or international regulations (compliance of all our operations and assets)

Coordinate, with the other members of the team, the regulatory and normative watch concerning the planned activity of the bunkers (LNG, ammonia, methanol, marine bio-fuels and others) and the associated logistics

Participate in working groups and committees of professional organizations such as SGMF (Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel) or ISO

You will be responsible for the specifications for the design and bunkering operations of new fuels (TotalEnergies, customers, port authorities, terminals)

Advise and ensure adequate technical management of customer complaints (in collaboration with the HSEQ manager)

Carry out the technological watch of new fuels and the technical changes that they could introduce in the storage and transfer systems of the bunker vessel as well as the propulsion

Ensure close coordination with the company's technical teams as well as exchanges with principals: ship-owners, engineering companies, etc

You participate in studies related to the safety of ships and refuelling operations and bring advice for the continuous improvement of the safety of operations

For more information, click here.