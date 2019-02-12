LNG Bunkering of Cruise Ship by Shell

LNG: cleaner cruising. File image/Pixabay

Oil major Shell has bunkered a cruise ship fuelled by natural gas.

The company made the announcement on its twitter page.

"Shell fuelled the world's first cruise ship powered by liquified natural gas," the twitter post said.

The ship took a "cleaner and lower-carbon journey around the Canary Islands and Madiera", the post added.

Shell said the ship was refuelled at the Spanish port of Tenerife on the Canary islands in a ship-to-ship operation by its bunker vessel, Cardissa.

Shell signed an LNG bunker deal with cruise operator Carnival in 2016.

Under that agreement, the company would supply two Carnival ships, one operating in northwest Europe and the other in the Mediterranean.