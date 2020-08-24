Activist Group Targets Cruise Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cruising: no demand. File Image / Pixabay.

A marine environmental activist group modelled on Extinction Rebellion has targeted a cruise ship in its first action.

Ocean Rebellion projected critical slogans onto the side of the ship, the World, which is currently moored at the southwestern UK port of Falmouth, according to UK news provider the Guardian.

According to a spokesperson for the group, Ocean Rebellion is a separate organisation to Extinction Rebellion and aims to keep its protests legal. It is made up of about fifty activists, the report said.

The cruise industry has been severly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Cruises have been suspended for the time being. A number of cruise ships are currently moored off the UK's southern coastline.