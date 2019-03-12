IKEA to Trail GoodFuels' Biofuel Bunkers

IKEA to trial bio-bunkers. Image Credit: IKEA

IKEA is set to trial the use of biofuel bunkers in a bid to reduce carbon emissions from its logistics network.

The Swedish furniture retailer will team up with box carrying giant CMA CGM and biofuel producer GoodFuels, with the fuel set to be bunkered on March 19.

The drop-in HFO-equivalent bunkers are expected to deliver 80-90% well-to-propeller CO2 reduction versus fossil equivalents, GoodFuels says.

With the climate impact of mega-shippers such as IKEA a growing concern for their own customers, Elisabeth Munck af Rosenschöld, Head of Sustainability at IKEA Global Transport & Logistics Services, made it clear the trial was not a publicity stunt.

"With a successful pilot completed, our intention is to put the equivalent of at least all our containers out of Rotterdam on biofuel," she said.

The news is the latest sign that shippers are willing to back efforts to reduce carbon emissions well ahead of the IMO2030 and IMO2050 targets set by IMO, and follows news in January that NORDEN is also partnering with GoodFuels to offer a CO2 neutral bunker service.