Iran Says Shipping Fleet Will Struggle to be IMO2020 Compliant

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Iran's shipping fleet will not be able to comply with the upcoming IMO2020 global 0.50% sulfur cap when the new rules come into force on Wednesday, officials have warned.

"With less than two days to go before implementation of the global low sulfur regime for bunker fuels, our shipping fleet has not started using very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) because (low sulfur) inventories are low," Yahya Ziaee, secretary-general of Iranian Shipowners' Association, was quoted as saying Sunday by state media outlet Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

According to the report, the country's Shazand Refinery is the only facility obliged to produce IMO2020 compliant VLSFO fuel, and that is limited to 500,000 tonnes per year.

This is just one third of the 1.5 million tonnes/year required by Iran's fleet.

Ongoing U.S. sanctions against Iran makes it difficult for the ships to lift bunkers outside of the country.

In general, any vessels unable to obtain 0.50% sulfur fuels will be obliged to burn lower sulfur - and potentially more expensive - fuel such as emissions control area (ECA) compliant 0.10%S distillates.