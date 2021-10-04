Tropical Storm Shaheen Halts Fujairah Bunker Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker demand in Fujairah reached 703,218 m3 in August. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker operations at Fujairah, the world's third-largest marine fuels hub, have been halted since the weekend by tropical storm Shaheen.

Bunker operations have stopped since the morning of October 2, a local supplier told Ship & Bunker on Monday. The supplier expects operations gradually to restart from late Monday onwards.

The storm has brought strong winds and rainfall to the UAE since late last week, disrupting port operations across the region.

Bunker demand in Fujairah reached 703,218 m3 in August, up from 685,410 m3 in July, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.