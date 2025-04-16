Wärtsilä to Upgrade Ulusoy's Vessels for CII Improvements

by Ship & Bunker News Team

These upgrades are expected to improve the CII by approximately 5% for the two bulk carriers. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Finnish technology firm Wärtsilä has secured a contract to supply upgrade packages aimed at enhancing the performance and fuel efficiency of two vessels operated by Turkey-based Ulusoy Sealines.

The scope of work includes engine retrofits and system upgrades designed to reduce bunker fuel consumption and improve the vessels' carbon intensity indicator (CII) ratings, Wärtsilä said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"With the integration of Wärtsilä Part Load Optimisation (WPLO), Intelligence Combustion Control (ICC), and Fuel Actuated Sackless Technology (FAST), a CII improvement of 5% is anticipated, equating to a 2-year extension of the CII rating," it said.

These upgrades aim to enhance the engine's performance at different load operations and can deliver nearly 250 mt of annual bunker fuel savings.

The CII measures a ship's energy efficiency, expressed in grams of CO2 emitted per cargo-carrying capacity and nautical mile travelled. Based on this, each vessel is assigned a rating from A (best) to E (worst).

Vessels can improve their CII ratings using energy-efficient measures, such as engine retrofits and optimising speed and voyage planning.

The CII came into effect in January 2023.

The parts for the upgrades of the two vessels, Ulusoy 11 and Ulusoy 12, are scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2025, Wärtsilä said.