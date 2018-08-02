Big Jump in Rotterdam LNG Bunker Sales

Rotterdam LNG bunker sales on the rise. File Image / Pixabay

Quarterly sales of liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkers in Rotterdam jumped 78% in 2Q 2018 to 1,297 metric tonnes (mt), compared to Q1's sales of 729 mt.

It brings the port's 1H 2018 sales to 2,026 mt, meaning the port has already achieved a 34% improvement over sales of 1,500 mt achieved during the whole of 2017.

While it should be noted that this total is still dwarfed by sales of traditional bunkers, which for 1H 2018 stand at some 4.85 million mt, it is nevertheless an indicator that the alternative marine fuel is now finally starting to gain traction.