Simultaneous LNG Bunkering Now Available at Vopak's Europoort Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Europoort terminal plays host to some of the world's largest oil tankers. Image Credit: Vopak

Simultaneous LNG bunkering during cargo operations is now available at terminal operator Vopak's Europoort facility in Rotterdam, the company said Tuesday.

Ships loading and unloading cargoes at the terminal can now take LNG bunker deliveries by barge at the same time, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

"This eliminates the shifting time and reduces expenses for LNG-powered vessels for their bunkering," the company said.

LNG bunker sales at Rotterdam have been increasing rapidly in recent years. In the second quarter of 2020 natural gas sales there totalled 58,522 m3, up from 35,190 m3 in the previous three months, according to data from the Port of Rotterdam.