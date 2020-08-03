Rotterdam Crushes LNG Bunker Sales Records

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bigger LNG-fuelled ships on the way. Image Credit: CMA CGM

The Port of Rotterdam has posted its best ever quarterly LNG bunker sales figures, and in the process made 2020 its best ever year for LNG bunker sales.

Sales of LNG as a marine fuel in 2020 Q2 totalled 58,522 m3, a 66% increase over Q1 sales of 35,190 m3 that were also the previous record for highest quarterly sales.

The performance means Rotterdam has achieved its best ever year for LNG bunker sales in just six months, with H1 sales of 93,712 m3.

Sales in 2019 as a whole, the previous best annual sales total, were 71,555 m3.

The recent surge in LNG bunker sales at the port has been helped by the recent launch of the world's first LNG-powered ultra large containership, CMA CGM Jacques Saadé.

With more LNG-powered mega-tonnage on the way, the steep rise in LNG bunker sales is set to continue.