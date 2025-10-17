Rotterdam Q3 Bunker Sales Drop 4% Y-o-Y as VLSFO Demand Shrinks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VLSFO sales declined for the fourth consecutive quarter in Q3 2025. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Port of Rotterdam

The port saw a total of 2.33 million mt of conventional bunker and biofuel blend sales in Q3 2025, down by 2.8% from the previous quarter and 4% from the same period of 2024, according to the latest data from the Port of Rotterdam.

In contrast, Singapore's conventional and biofuel sales in Q3 were 7.4% higher than last year.

Both biofuels and LNG recorded substantial sales growth in Q3 in Rotterdam.

Biofuel bunker sales shot up to 198,515 mt in Q3 2025 – up by 20.1% from the previous quarter and a massive 44.7% increase from the same period last year.

Q3 biofuel sales were the highest since Q2 2024.

“ HSFO accounted for 37% of the total conventional and biofuel sales, up from 34% in Q3 2024

Separately, LNG bunker sales jumped by 22.8% on the year and by 34.7% from the previous quarter to 270,254 m3 in Q3 – breaking the previous record high of 263,068 m3 in Q4 2024.

960 m3 of bio-LNG was also sold in Q3, down sharply from 4,752 m3 in Q2.

Conventional VLSFO sales in Q3 dropped 24.1% on the year to 635,638 mt – recording a drop in sales for the fourth consecutive quarter.

HSFO sales dipped by 3.8% on the year to 872,077 mt, while ULSFO rose by 12% to 232,720 mt.

Q3 MGO sales advanced by 36.3% on the year to 311,235 mt, while MDO dipped by 28.6% to 75,938 mt.

2,371 mt of bio-methanol was sold in Q3 in Rotterdam, down from 3,958 mt recorded in Q2.

A total of 7.02 million mt of conventional bunker and biofuel blend was sold in the first nine months of this year, down from 7.09 million mt for the same period last year.