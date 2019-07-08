EMEA News
Dan-Bunkering Loses Two From Monaco Office
Dan-bunkering: office moves. File image/Pixabay.
Two bunker traders have left Dan-Bunkering's Monaco office.
The decision was amicable and there was a proper handover, the company said.
"It's business as usual at the Monaco office," Dan-Bunkering's head of operations Claus Bulch Klausen told Ship & Bunker
The Monaco office usually has around six members of staff.
Two hires were made in 2017 with an additional hiring the following year. In addition, a number of staff joined the office in 2015.
Dan-Bunkering, which is part of the Bunker Holding group of companies, has offices around the world. In Europe, its head office is in Middelfart with bases in Kaliningrad and Monaco.