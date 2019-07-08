Dan-Bunkering Loses Two From Monaco Office

Dan-bunkering: office moves. File image/Pixabay.

Two bunker traders have left Dan-Bunkering's Monaco office

The decision was amicable and there was a proper handover, the company said.

"It's business as usual at the Monaco office," Dan-Bunkering's head of operations Claus Bulch Klausen told Ship & Bunker

The Monaco office usually has around six members of staff.

Two hires were made in 2017 with an additional hiring the following year. In addition, a number of staff joined the office in 2015.

Dan-Bunkering, which is part of the Bunker Holding group of companies, has offices around the world. In Europe, its head office is in Middelfart with bases in Kaliningrad and Monaco.