Galp Hires Bunker Trader in Portugal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Galp is based in Lisbon. File Image / Pixabay

Portuguese energy producer Galp has hired a new bunker trader.

Jose Botte has joined the firm's bunker team as of May 15, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

Botte was previously a business development specialist at renewable energy firm ACCIONA Energia from May 2022 to this month, and had served in various roles in a previous stint at Galp from 2018 to 2022.

Last year Galp reported an increase in bunker demand at Portuguese ports. In addition to conventional bunkers, the firm is now supplying LNG as a bunker fuel and biofuel blends.

Contact details for Botte are as follows:

E-mail: jose.botte@galp.com

Mobile: +351 967872629