BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Firm Seeks Brokers in London and Greece

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is the recruitment firm's director. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about two bunker broker roles for which he is currently seeking candidates.

I am looking for a couple of experienced bunker brokers in London and in Greece.

Applicants should be in possession of an already established portfolio suited to broking, and some solid experience in the industry in these geographical regions.

The salary is competitive and the opportunity exists for candidates to be more than just employees. My client is looking for a couple of real 'business partners'.

Anyone who applies should be confident and able enough to serve some quite exclusive requirements (voyage planning / risk assessment etc) and also have a suitable network of bunker suppliers, bunker traders, surveyors among others. They really must understand this industry and how it works.

Crucially, those that apply must have the ability to monetise this network, so the ability and willingness to 'ask for the business' and effectively 'close' a deal is essential. This role can be as lucrative as you want it to be.

This really is a fantastic opportunity for a couple of self-motivated , focused and disciplined individuals to make something for themselves with the support of a very prestigious brand behind them.

Interested? Contact me.

Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com