Nuclear Firm Newcleo Hires Director to Focus on Floating Power Plants

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Giulio Gennaro joined the company as executive director for industrial offshore applications in London as of last month. Image Credit: Giulio Gennaro / LinkedIn

Nuclear energy firm Newcleo has hired a new director with a focus on developing floating power plants.

Giulio Gennaro joined the company as executive director for industrial offshore applications in London as of last month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Gennaro has been the CEO of 1888 Gennaro Consulting since October 2017, as well as serving as a technical advisor to the World Nuclear Transport Institute since January 2022.

"My role within newcleo is to lead the development of marine industrial applications, with a particular focus on Floating Nuclear Power Plants, identifying and fostering new business opportunities and partnerships with key stakeholders, partners, off-takers, and suppliers," Gennaro said on LinkedIn.

"My work in newcleo is the best opportunity to turn into reality my studies and commitment for the deployment of advanced marine rectors."

Nuclear power is increasingly being looked at by the shipping industry as a means of decarbonisation. The emergence of floating nuclear power plants is likely to be a key development needed before ships using nuclear propulsion are ordered.