Technology Firm Partners With Environmental Group on Emissions-Free Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kongsberg is already working to reduce the carbon emissions of the cruise vessel MS Roald Amundsen. Image Credit: Kongsberg

Norwegian technology company Kongsberg has signed an agreemeent with environmental foundation Zero to develop infrastructure for emissions-free shipping, the company said Tuesday.

The partnership will seek to develop hydrogen and electricity infrastructure for emissions-free shipping, as well as promoting the use of renewable and emissions-free solutions in the industry, the company said in a statement on its website.

"Norway can take a position as supplier and early market for emission-free maritime solutions the world depends on, and we look forward to working with one of Norway's leading technology suppliers in this field," Marius Holm, general manager of Zero, said in the statement.

"We believe that together we can accelerate the transition to emission-free and renewable solutions in the maritime sector."

Kongsberg is already working on a project to reduce the fuel consumption and carbon emissions of the hybrid ship MS Roald Amundsen for cruise line Hurtigruten, the company said.