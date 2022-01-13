BUNKER JOBS: Global Trading Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in UK or Netherlands

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Redstone has not named the hiring company. Image Credit: Redstone Commodity Search

Recruitment firm Redstone Commodity Search is advertising a role for a bunker trader based in the UK or Netherlands.

The role is with a multinational bunker trading company, and will preferably be based in the Netherlands, Redstone said in a job advertisement on its website, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in trading marine fuels and a portfolio of transferable relationships in bunker fuels.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for the sales and trading of marine fuels

Analyse trends in the market including bunker pricing to produce accurate forecasts so as to maximise profit

Proactively solicit new enquiries from existing portfolio

Develop and sustain a portfolio of end user clients within the German market for Bunkers/Lubricants/Base Oils

Reports into the country manager

