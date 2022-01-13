EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Global Trading Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in UK or Netherlands
Thursday January 13, 2022
Redstone has not named the hiring company. Image Credit: Redstone Commodity Search
Recruitment firm Redstone Commodity Search is advertising a role for a bunker trader based in the UK or Netherlands.
The role is with a multinational bunker trading company, and will preferably be based in the Netherlands, Redstone said in a job advertisement on its website, without naming the hiring company.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in trading marine fuels and a portfolio of transferable relationships in bunker fuels.
The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for the sales and trading of marine fuels
- Analyse trends in the market including bunker pricing to produce accurate forecasts so as to maximise profit
- Proactively solicit new enquiries from existing portfolio
- Develop and sustain a portfolio of end user clients within the German market for Bunkers/Lubricants/Base Oils
- Reports into the country manager
