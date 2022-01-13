BUNKER JOBS: Global Trading Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in UK or Netherlands

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday January 13, 2022

Recruitment firm Redstone Commodity Search is advertising a role for a bunker trader based in the UK or Netherlands.

The role is with a multinational bunker trading company, and will preferably be based in the Netherlands, Redstone said in a job advertisement on its website, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in trading marine fuels and a portfolio of transferable relationships in bunker fuels.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

  • Responsible for the sales and trading of marine fuels
  • Analyse trends in the market including bunker pricing to produce accurate forecasts so as to maximise profit
  • Proactively solicit new enquiries from existing portfolio
  • Develop and sustain a portfolio of end user clients within the German market for Bunkers/Lubricants/Base Oils
  • Reports into the country manager

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com