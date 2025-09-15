Germany Reiterates Support for IMO's Net-Zero Framework Ahead of October Vote

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Germany’s stance comes as the US threatens tariffs on countries backing the IMO deal. File Image / Pixabay

Germany has reaffirmed its support for the IMO's net-zero framework, calling for broad backing of the measures when they come up for adoption next month.

Although the agreement fell short of Germany and the EU's ambitions, it still represents a significant achievement given the current geopolitical situation, the Federal Ministry of Transport said in a statement last week.

During the MEPC 83 session in April, IMO member states agreed on a set of measures to reduce emissions from the shipping industry. The policy framework will be up for adoption at an extraordinary meeting of the MEPC in October.

"Together with the other EU Member States and the European Commission, Germany stands firmly behind the new IMO Framework, which will bring international shipping on track to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions," a spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

"Adoption of the new legal framework by IMO is essential to create globally uniform conditions of competition, provide industry with planning certainty for the required investments and ensure that international maritime transport makes an appropriate contribution to meeting the Paris Agreement's temperature goals."

Germany's statement comes at a time when the US government has threatened to impose tariffs and other measures on countries backing the deal.