2020 Bulkers Takes Delivery of Fifth Scrubber-Equipped Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company took delivery of the new vessel Monday. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Dry bulk shipping company 2020 Bulkers has taken delivery of the fifth of its eight new ships, all of which are to be equipped with scrubbers.

The company has taken delivery this week of the 208,000 deadweight tonne Bulk Shenzen, it announced Monday, and from Thursday the Newcastlemax ship will start on a 11-13 month time charter to Glencore-owned ST Shipping.

The Oslo-listed firm is due to take delivery of the remaining three ships in its fleet between now and May, it said.

Scrubber installations for a Newcastlemax newbuilding cost around $2.5 million dollars, and shipowners can expect to see this capital expenditure paid back within about a year, according to a presentation on the 2020 Bulkers website.

The company claims its new ships offer 20% lower fuel consumption versus standard Capesize vessels, and 30% lower carbon dioxide emissions per tonne of cargo transported.