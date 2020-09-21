Antwerp Port Authority Plans Shift to Methanol Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port of Antwerp. File Image / Pixabay.

The Northwest European port of Antwerp is to move away from oil-derived bunker fuel to methanol for its in-port vessels.

Antwerp's technical manager, Celine Audenaerdt, told maritime news provider Riviera Maritime that the port expects to gain regulatory approval for the first of three retrofit projects before the end of this year.

The three vessels set to be capable of using methanol are an inland/harbour tug, a pilot boat and coastguard vessel, Audenaerdt was reported as saying.

The port also wants to develop rules and regulations, including a methanol fuel standard, and to demonstrate how the complete supply chain from renewable methanol producers to ship bunkering would work.

In addition to methanol, the Port of Antwerp is investing in hybrid-electric propulsion patrol vessels being built in the Netherland and is a partner in the Hydrotug project.