Maersk Signs Green Methanol MoU With Jordan Government

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk will seek to develop a green methanol production project in Jordan's Aqaba region. Image Credit: Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources

Container line AP Moller-Maersk has signed a deal with Jordan's government seeking to cooperate on green methanol bunker production in the country.

Maersk signed a memorandum of understanding with Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources at the COP27 event in Egypt, the ministry said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Maersk will seek to develop a green methanol production project in Jordan's Aqaba region. The project will start with technical and economic feasibility studies.

"The memorandum comes within the efforts of the Jordanian government to enhance Jordan's role as a regional centre for green energy production by taking advantage of the abundance of renewable energy sources and the central location of Jordan in the Middle East and Africa region," the ministry said in the statement.

"The world is witnessing an increasing interest in investing in clean energy sources and using green hydrogen to produce energy and advance development in many vital sectors."

Maersk has played a vital role in setting up the green methanol bunker industry, both by announcing that its first carbon-neutral ships will have methanol propulsion systems, and then by signing a range of deals to ensure production of the alternative fuel is ramped up in time.