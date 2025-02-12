BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with two to three years of experience in oil and shipping or related industries. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a new trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with two to three years of experience in oil and shipping or related industries, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Establish and sustain a robust and reliable portfolio of customers

Build strong personal relations and provide specialist advice on bunker solutions to ensure customer satisfaction.

Investigate and develop new areas of focus

Survey ports and regions, track vessel movements, coordinate fuel delivery, and monitor the total supply chain.

Conduct market analysis and manage marketing tasks

Travel to relevant geographical areas and/or offices for overall business development

For more information, click here.