BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday February 12, 2025

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a new trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with two to three years of experience in oil and shipping or related industries, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Establish and sustain a robust and reliable portfolio of customers
  • Build strong personal relations and provide specialist advice on bunker solutions to ensure customer satisfaction.
  • Investigate and develop new areas of focus
  • Survey ports and regions, track vessel movements, coordinate fuel delivery, and monitor the total supply chain.
  • Conduct market analysis and manage marketing tasks
  • Travel to relevant geographical areas and/or offices for overall business development

