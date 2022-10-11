Spain's Cepsa to Export Hydrogen-Based Fuels to Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cepsa plans to export hydrogen carriers such as ammonia and methanol from its San Roque Energy Park near Algeciras to Rotterdam. Image Credit: Cepsa

Spanish energy producer Cepsa is set to export hydrogen-based fuels to the Port of Rotterdam.

Cepsa and the Port of Rotterdam have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the first green hydrogen corridor between Southern and Northern Europe, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Cepsa plans to export hydrogen carriers such as ammonia and methanol from its San Roque Energy Park near Algeciras to Rotterdam, with a view to them being used there in shipping and other industries.

The firm expects to start the shipments by 2027.

"The opportunity to build the first green hydrogen corridor in Algeciras, the leading energy port in Spain, demonstrates the unique role that Spain, and in particular Andalusia, will play in the energy transition in Europe," Maarten Wetselaar, CEO of Cepsa, said in the statement.

"Spain is ideally placed to become a world leader in the production and export of green hydrogen, given its strategic location, abundant generation of renewable energies, and its robust energy infrastructures and key ports, such as Algeciras and Huelva."