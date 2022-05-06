BUNKER JOBS: Liberty Marine Fuels Seeks Bunker Broker in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Liberty Marine Fuels was set up in 2015. Image Credit: Liberty Marine Fuels

Independent bunker brokerage Liberty Marine Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker broker for its office in Aalborg, Denmark.

"We aim to provide the very best service to our clients and become their preferred choice by offering long term experience and transparency in a turbulent and volatile marine oil market," the company said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of clients

Cold canvassing

Ensure optimal client satisfaction and trust by building strong personal relationships and providing specialist advice / bunker solutions

