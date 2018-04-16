Titan LNG Buys Engie LNG Solutions

European LNG player buys marine LNG firm (file image/fixabay)

North European liquified natural gas (LNG) player Engie LNG Solutions has been bought by fellow Euroopean outfits Titan LNG and Rolande.

Engie as part of Gas4Sea is one of a number of companies with a stake in LNG bunker tanker Engie Zeebrugge based at the eponymous Belgium port.

Its website states that the company "makes a sustainable contribution to the transport sector by selling LNG as a fuel for heavy road transport and shipping in the Netherlands and investing in LNG refuelling stations and bunkering facilities".

Titan LNG said that Engie's marine activities will be merged into its own. "This includes projects and existing customer contracts," it said.

Earlier this year, Titan LNG struck a deal with the Dutch port of Amsterdam to host its LNG bunkering pontoon, FlexFueler001.

While the upstream portfolio of Engie has been bought by French oil major Total, the company had said that it wanted to hang on to its downstream activities, LNG news provider LNG World Shipping reported.

However, the sale of its downstream activities to Titan LNG and Rolande, which operates LNG filling stations in Belgium, "must cast doubt on the extent of these intentions", the report added.