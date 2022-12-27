Hurtigruten Nets State Funds for Zero-emission Ship Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hurtigruten: cast service. File Image / Pixabay.

Norway's Hurtigruten Group has secured government backing to develop zero-emission vessels for the country's coastal shipping routes.

The group, which operates cruise ships and ferries, runs a coastal service along the country's extensive coastline.

As part of its emission reduction project, the company has received NOK 67 million ($6.7m) from the Norwegian government, according to energy news provider Offshore Engergy

Other partners in the project include research institute Sintef and shipbuilder Vard.

A feasibility study earlier this year concluded that battery power would be a viable way forward to achieve zero-emission coastal shipping. In October the company's chief executive re-iterated his commitment to moving Hurtigruten forwards towards its zero-emission goal.